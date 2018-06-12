Santa Barbara Ordinance Committee Moving Toward Styrofoam Ban

Single-use foam products would be prohibited; Blenders in the Grass is seeking an exemption

Single-use Styrofoam products likely will soon be a thing of the past in Santa Barbara.

The city's three-member Ordinance Committee on Tuesday took a strong stand toward banning the sale and use of expanded polystyrene products.

The committtee, made up of council members Kristen Sneddon and Randy Rowse, and Mayor Cathy Murillo, plans a vote next week.

"It's really just lethal in the ocean," said Hillary Hauser, executive director of Heal the Ocean. "This is one of the worst items in nature. The fish eat it. We're eating it ourselves."

Expanded polystyrene is made of non-renewable petroleum products. The foam is a lightweight, durable material that is not biodegradable, but does break up into sall pieces, making it difficult and expensive to remove from the environment.

Pieces of expanded polystyrene can be harmful to fish and wildlife as it they are often mistaken for food and ingested, according to the city.

The city's proposed ordinance calls for prohibiting the use of expanded polystyrene food and drink containers by food providers and the retail sale of EPS product.

The ordinance would allow for an economic hardship exemption for companies; smoothie maker Blenders in the Grass has already asked for an exemption.

In California, 116 cities and counties have introduced regulations restricting the use of food and drink containers made from expanded polystyrene, according to a city staff report.

In addition to Hauser, represerntatives from the Community Environmental Council and Santa Barbara Channelkeeper spoke in favor of the ban.

Penny Owens, education and community outreach director for the ChannelKeeper, said on a recent beach cleanup, volunteers with the organization found 484 plastic straws and 2,500 pieces of Styrofoam.

"We look forward to finding less plastic and foam pollution on the beach," Owens said.

Art Tracewell, owner of Blenders in the Grass, has asked for an exemption. The company last year switched from foam cups to plastic cups, but reversed course after Tracewll said the company lost about 10 percent of its business.

He said customers complained that the plastic cups didn't keep the smoothies thick, and that they melted quickly.

"Our product goes from thick to runny," he said of the plastic cups.

He's asked for an exemption to buy time so the company could find a non-foam cup that holds the thickness of the smoothie.

The environmentalists in the room noted that Starbucks uses a plastic cup for its drinks.

"Starbucks uses a recyclable cup," Hauser said. "With all due respect to Blenders, they can do the same thing as Starbucks."

Although it didn't formally discuss the matter on Tuesday because it wasn't on the agenda, a majority of the committee also wants to place restrictions on the use of straws, stirrers and other cutlery, writing it into the ordinance that restaurants could only provide those items if the customer asks.

"People are ready to give up straws," said Kathi King, outreach and education director for the CEC.

Sneddon was all in for the ordinance, and the restrictions on the straws.

She said there are garbage patches the size of Texas floating on the ocean.

"It is a problem that exists in the universe," Sneddon said. "We have sheens of plastic on top of the ocean. I am for pushing this as far as we can."

