Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 1:25 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Ordinance Committee Rejects Proposed Valet Parking Fee

City staff proposed charging $1,200 annual fee for valet operators that use on-street public parking

The Santa Barbara City Council’s Ordinance Committee rejected a proposal to create a fee for valet services that use on-street parking. Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara City Council’s Ordinance Committee rejected a proposal to create a fee for valet services that use on-street parking.  (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | July 25, 2017 | 8:48 p.m.

A proposal to create a $1,200 fee for on-street valet parking fell flat on its face at Tuesday’s meeting of the Santa Barbara City Council’s Ordinance Committee. 

“I just do not see where there’s a problem,” said Councilman Frank Hotchkiss, one of the three committee members. “This isn’t well-vetted. This sounds so complicated that it sounds like we are doing our best to solve a problem that doesn’t exist.”

Transportation Planning Manager Rob Dayton said at Tuesday’s meeting that discussions about regulating on-street valet parking began in 2015, but staff’s heavy workload prevented the proposal from moving forward until now.

Dayton said that “people don’t want to see public parking spaces used by valet.”

The issue centers on valet operators who park vehicles on public streets.

Valet operators sometimes take over public curbside parking spaces or loading zones in the public right of way, generally in front of the business they serve, for people to drop off and pick up their cars.

Valet drivers then take the vehicles and park them in a variety of locations, including public or private parking lots, or elsewhere on public streets.

The fee proposal from city staff was to create an annual $1,200 on-street valet parking permit fee to capture the cost of allowing valet companies and the restaurants they serve to park cars on public streets for their private service. 

The money would also cover staff costs to review Valet Parking Plans annually, and conduct on-site observations of each valet parking operation, staff said.

The idea was that one or more businesses in an area could pay the fee, and then use or share a valet service for their patrons.

Ordinance Committee member Councilman Randy Rowse, who owns The Paradise Cafe, said there’s always been a bit of a Wild West flavor to on-street valet parking, and that “valet is still a business and that is not what public parking is set up for.”

Rowse said the proposal should go to the Downtown Parking Committee for more scrutiny before moving ahead, and Hotchkiss and Councilwoman Cathy Murillo agreed.

“I don’t think any of us are ready to send this on to the council,” Rowse said.

Hotchkiss said valet operators are offering a good service since many of the vehicles are stored in private lots. Without a valet service, those cars would have to battle for spots on the street.

“We have this terrible reputation that we are a business unfriendly city,” Hotchkiss said. “And now we want to regulate? The last thing we want is more regulation. Less is better.”

Murillo also said she wasn't ready to support the proposal. 

“We are all trying to live, drive and park in Santa Barbara,” she said. “We need a program that everyone is accepting of, where everyone wins a little bit.”

A few speakers during public comment said they were blindsided by the fee proposal. 

Terri Bartlett said she didn’t understand why a valet service parking a car on the public street was a problem. 

“The use of the right of way is for the public,” she said. “If a member of the public has the opportunity for someone else to park their car I don’t understand why that needs to generate a fee.”

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 