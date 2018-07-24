Wednesday, July 25 , 2018, 3:02 am | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Expands Ordinance to Crack Down on People Who Sit, Loiter on East Haley Street

With a vote Tuesday, City Council adds block of East Haley Street to ordinance that prohibits sitting or lying down on first 13 blocks of State Street

people sitting on curb Click to view larger
People sit in the shade on the first block of East Haley Street on Tuesday afternoon in Santa Barbara.  (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | July 24, 2018 | 9:36 p.m.

Joe Smith is a homeless man who lives in his automated chair. 

The chair, however, is broken, so he's been stuck on East Haley Street near State Street for several days. 

At 63 years old, his body aches and is breaking down. He suffers from pain. 

Soon, Smith won't be able to hang out in his chair on the 0 block of East Haley, thanks to the Santa Barbara City Council. If law enforcement catches him, they will give him a ticket.

“It's a bunch of shit,” he said. “They are making up laws that don't need to be made up.”

The city currently prohibits sitting or lying down on the first 13 blocks of State Street. Now the first block of East Haley Street, between State and Anacapa streets, is included in that ban.  

The council voted 7-0 Tuesday to expand the city ordinance, which cracks down on nuisance crimes, so-called “street behavior” and homeless residents who frequent the area.  

“In general, because the ordinance restricts sitting and lying down only on the most heavily traveled portions of the City’s main commercial corridor, and because it requires a warning prior to enforcement, we believed that any constitutional concerns had been adequately addressed,” states the city staff report for the ordinance change.

City Attorney Ariel Calonne said the 0 block of East Haley Street suffers from the ongoing problem of people congregating, or individuals sitting or lying down.

man in wheelchair Click to view larger
Joe Smith, who is homeless, opposes Santa Babara’s new ordinance to ban people from sitting and lying on Haley Street between State and Anacapa streets.  (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

Between April 22 and May 22 of this year, police officers filed more than 70 reports and made 33 arrests on that block, for crimes including carrying an open container, illegal lodging and drug possession, according to the city. 

Business owners spoke in favor of the ban.

“This is a very sad issue, but it does tarnish our reputation,” said Ali Ahlstrand, an owner of Mollie's on State Street and Coast Village Road. “It does give us doubt as to where we live.”

He said the city also needs to find longer-term solutions. 

“We also need to look at where they can go,” Ahlstrand said. “Just taking care of one problem doesn't necessarily solve the problem, but I think it is a good start.”

Santa Barbara property owner Ray Mahboob said the sit-lie ban should apply to more areas, including Milpas Street and Coast Village Road. 

“I think it is really important that all commercial areas in Santa Barbara are incorporated,” Mahboob said. “We are basically blowing bubbles in the wind. It shouldn't just be State Street and Haley.”

Calonne said it would be more difficult to enforce a citywide ban on sitting and/or lying on the sidewalks because the city must first prove that homeless people have an alternative place to go. 

“If you wanted to go citywide you would have to have one place where people can rest,” Calonne said.

Santa Barbara City Councilman Oscar Gutierrez asked whether the people on the block had been offered social services to get them off the street. 

“The main perpretrators on that block are service-resistant,” police detective Bryan Jensen said.

Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon supported the ban in conjunction with studying a plan to look at ways to help people on the streets.

“I don’t see this as a district issue,” Sneddon said. “I think downtown belongs to all of us. I just see this as supporting businesses and people who want to go downtown.”

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 