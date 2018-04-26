Santa Barbara Outlasts Dos Pueblos Golf

Golf

Santa Barbara High beat Dos Pueblos boys golf on Thursday, 395-431, at Rancho San Marcos golf course.

"The boys faced a true test playing from the tips in light windy conditions," Dons coach James Ballantyne said after the win.

It was another win for Ballantyne, whose team moved to 10-0 for the season, as well as 7-0 in the Channel League.

Eli Sada earned his first medalist honors of the year, shooting a 5-over par 75.

Preston Foy followed with 78 and Preston Gomersall with 79.

Will Kirschske shot 81 and Isaac Stone 82 for the Dons.

Despite the loss, Luke Vigna shot 79 for the Chargers. Aidan Thomas shot 84 and Joseph Pigatti 87.

John Givans hit 88 and Matt Pigatti 93 for Dos Pueblos.

The Chargers (9-7, 4-2) will compete in Channel League finals on Monday at Soule Park.

