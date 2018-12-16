Moving on from ‘Tiny Homes,’ Santa Barbara Outlines $2 Million Homeless Funding Plan

The City of Santa Barbara has outlined a plan for how to spend $2 million to help the homeless.

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara initially had applied for a $6.5 million grant from the State of California through the state’s new Homeless Emergency Aid Program, or HEAP. The plan was to build 40 tiny homes for the homeless on a commuter parking lot at the corner of West Carrillo and Castillo streets, in collaboration with Cottage Health and City Net.

The grant application, however, was competitive and the city’s request was cut to $2 million.

The Housing Authority wanted to provide housing for the most vulnerable homeless residents in the community for up to 30 months on the city-owned parking lot. The facilities were envisioned to include minimalist housing, common restroom and shower facilities, access to temporary electricity sources, and meals provided by a nonprofit organization. The site would have had a resident on-site manager, supportive services, 24-hour security and a Police Department work station.

Now, part of the $2 million will go toward a capital project that would result in additional beds for homeless people, paired with about $360,000 in Housing Rehabilitation Loan Program funds. The money will also help employ a three-quarters time nurse practitioner, apply rapid rehousing, rental assistance and security deposits.

“The Housing Authority will remain a committed collaborative partner with no funding from the HEAP grant by prioritizing existing housing vouchers, whenever possible, to help permanently house program participants and by using an existing security deposit program for HEAP permanent housing support,” the Housing Authority said in a statement.

Earlier this year, California enacted HEAP, which provides $500 million in block grants to cities and counties to address homelessness.

On Oct. 12, Santa Barbara County released its Notice of Funding Availability for the HEAP funds, with an application deadline of Nov. 16. Fifteen applications totaling $36.9 million were submitted. Funding recommendations were approved by the County Continuum of Care board on Nov. 29. The county has until Dec. 31 to submit its planned use for HEAP funds to the state.

