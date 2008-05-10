Santa Barbara Outshines Shooting Stars

The Breakers extend their winning streak to seven with a 130-85 blowout over Hollywood.

The Santa Barbara Breakers extended their seasonlong winning streak to seven games Friday night, easily taking care of the Hollywood Shooting Stars (0-2) for the second time this season, 130-85.

It looked like the blowout was on early as the Breakers (7-0) streaked out of the gates to take a 37-14 first-quarter lead. The lead swelled to 29 midway through the second quarter, and the Breakers took a comfortable 67-35 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The second half proved to be no different as the Breakers continued their dominance on both sides of the ball en route to a 100-54 lead at the end of the third quarter. The Breakers led 127-85 with three seconds left in the fourth quarter, when guard Shantay Legins dribbled the ball to midcourt, turned his back to the basket and shot the ball over his head with one hand. The ball left his hand, the buzzer sounded and the ball went in. That’s the way the night went for both teams.

Everyone got in on the action offensively for the Breakers. No player had less than eights points, and five players scored in double figures, with forwards Josh Merrill and Jeff McMillan leading the way with 21 and 19 points respectively. Guards Legins and Tim Taylor each scored 17, going a combined 12-for-22 shooting from the field and 9-for-15 from beyond the arc. Justin Johnson added 13 points and six assists, and center Tyler Newton had nine points and 10 rebounds. As a team, the Breakers were red hot from the field all night, going 34-of-70 (48 percent) from the field and 16-for-30 from the land of three.

Poor shooting (38 percent) and lackluster defense was the story for the Shooting Stars. Forward Tev Banks had 18 points and nine rebounds, and forward Angelo Crowell chipped in with 16. Former Breaker Johnnie Parker added 13 points and nine rebounds in his first game with the Shooting Stars.

Santa Barbara was set to go for its eighth-straight win over the Pasadena Slam (1-1) at home Saturday before hitting the road for a three-game stretch.

Ryan Reeves is the Breakers’ assistant director of media relations.