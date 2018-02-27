Santa Barbara Overtakes Cate in Boys Tennis Match, 10-8

Tennis

Cate's Ethan Ha swept his three singles sets against Santa Barbara High, but the Dons came on strong in the third round to overtake the Rams, 10-8, in a non-league boys tennis match on Tuesday at the SBHS courts.

"The Dons showed resiliency by bouncing back in the third and final round after being down in the second round," Santa Barbara coach Danny Echt said. "The last match on the court decided the team result, and Noah Ostovany played high quality tennis and served with great confidence to win 6-2."

Ha won his sets 7-6, 6-0, 6-0, and the Rams' doubles teams of Charlie Morris/Joseph Thomassen, and Parker May/Devin Pai both earned two sets.

The Dons' No. 1 team of Taylor Kleine and Lucas Pollero came back from down 3-5 games to win a tiebreak set against the Cate No. 1 team.

"Though that tiebreak victory occurred early in the match, it may well have been the difference in the overall match score," said Echt. "Taylor and Lucas stayed cool under pressure and went after their shots as they impressively figured out a way to come out ahead."

