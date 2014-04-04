Santa Barbara Pack & Post Offering Free Shredding on Earth Day

Santa Barbara Pack & Post makes every effort to maintain environmental consciousness, including using biodegradable and recyclable packing materials.

This month, to show our continued support for maintaining a clean environment and on the heels of the April 15 tax season deadline, Pack & Post is celebrating Earth Day by offering free shredding services on April 22 to the residents of Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria.

Residents can have up to five pounds shredded for free and, because we realize that some documents may be particularly sensitive, we shred all paper on site. To get the most out of this free service, we recommend removing nonsensitive papers such as ads, notes or anything without private information on it.

And of course, in the spirit of Earth Day, all boxes and shredded material will be recycled.

If you have any questions, please feel free to give us a call at 805.682.7940, send us an email at [email protected] or simply stop by our store at 3463 State St.

— George O'Connor is the store operations manager for Santa Barbara Pack & Post.