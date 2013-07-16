Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 3:08 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Paddle-Out Honors the Memory of Cliff Drive Crash Victim Josh Canning

Family, friends and colleagues hit the water at Arroyo Burro Beach to celebrate the life of a 'quintessential Santa Barbara guy'

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | July 16, 2013 | 7:17 p.m.

On a sparkling summer day he would have loved, Josh Canning’s family, friends and colleagues returned to one of his favorite places — the ocean — on Tuesday to honor his memory, a week after he was fatally injured in a bicycle accident.

Canning
Joshua Canning

Several dozens people on surfboards, paddle boards and kayaks — along with a group on a cabin cruiser — held a “paddle out” just offshore from Arroyo Burro Beach. Many more onlookers watched the gathering from the shore.

The parking lot at Arroyo Burro was overflowing with cars as people flocked to the shore to pay their respects to a man several friends described as “the quintessential Santa Barbara guy who loved surfing, biking, beach sunsets and his huge circle of best friends.”

Canning, 44, a City of Santa Barbara employee, was killed in the early morning hours on July 7 when he was struck by a vehicle on Cliff Drive.

Just after midnight, police received a call reporting an injury traffic collision on Cliff Drive near the Flora Vista intersection, and responding officers found Canning lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Canning graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1987, and went on to Santa Barbara City College and UCSB, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies.

He had worked for the city since 2007 as the senior plant operator at the El Estero Wastewater Treatment Plant.

His family is asking for people to make donations to Heal the Ocean in his name in lieu of flowers by mailing them to P.O. Box 90106, Santa Barbara, CA 93190.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 