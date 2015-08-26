Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 9:50 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Santa Barbara Panel Backs New Trail System at Douglas Family Preserve

City wants to remove asphalt, steer people, dogs away from the coastal bluffs

Roni Shen walks her dog at the Douglas Family Preserve. Santa Barbara parks commissioners on Wednesday supported a plan to develop a universal trail route at the popular park.
Roni Shen walks her dog at the Douglas Family Preserve. Santa Barbara parks commissioners on Wednesday supported a plan to develop a universal trail route at the popular park.  (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk Photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | August 26, 2015 | 7:35 p.m.

Despite objections from some members of the public, the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Commission Wednesday night voted unanimously to move ahead with a $300,000 grant application to create a universal trail route at the Douglas Family Preserve.

The city is looking to develop a universal, ADA-compliant trail made out of decomposed granite and other aggregate materials, while steadily moving people and their dogs away from the bluffs to reduce erosion of the cliffside.

The universal trail would not include the current bluff trail, although the city acknowledged there would be nothing to stop people from traversing that route if they chose to. 

"We know we need to address the coastal bluff erosion at some point," said Jill Zachary, acting Parks & Recreation Department Director. "In an ideal world, we would have less erosion and be able to vegetate those areas."

Zachary said that people have to realize that at some point, the coastal trail "may not be there in its current configuration."

The Douglas Family Preserve sits high on the Mesa bluffs overlooking the ocean. Commonly known by locals as the Wilcox Property, the 70-acre site was acquired by the Trust for Public Lands in 1996 and then transferred to the city of Santa Barbara in 1997.

It's a popular hangout for people to watch the sunset, take a stroll and walk their dogs.

Although she wasn't specific, Zachary said the city needs to eradicate some of the problems in the park.

"We also have activities in the preserve that sometimes aren't as positive as we would like for them to be," she said. 

The city is looking to create 5-foot-wide trails, with signage, and remove the "user-generated" trails that exist in the park.

City officials, however, said during the meeting that the 5-foot-side trails would not be large enough for fire truck access so that vehicles will have to "straddle" the trails with wheels on each side.

The changes, however, upset some people who use the park.

"I think I just heard a proposal to create Tom Sawyer's Island, but that's not what we want," said Santa Barbara resident Wayne Norris. "I don't think you can do a thing to make it better."

Norris said two generations of children have grown up at the preserve, enjoying the user-established trails.

"Not just myself, but I think everyone else loves it just the way it is," he said. "I don't think anybody in the neighborhood is interested in changing anything."

Speaker Steven Crosby agreed that the park should be left alone. The city should do more to enforce the current rules at the park instead of changing the trails, he said. 

"If we have some money to spend on the preserve, I would recommend using some for fencing so the existing code could be enforced and hiring rangers to enforce it," he said.

Parks & Recreation commissioners, however, said the city should take advantage of the grant money. 

"Thank God we don't have 200 homes there," said Commissioner Beebe Longstreet. "Think we have traffic now? Think about the traffic with 200 homes there."

Longstreet said the property was purchased as a dog park. With all the users, the park just gets dustier, which kills the vegetation. 

"It is an overly loved park, and anytime we can apply for any kind of resources to make some improvements, I think we are obligated to do that," Longstreet said.

The department will be conducting a community meeting on Thursday, Aug. 27, at 5:30 pm at the Preserve to discuss the project with the community. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 