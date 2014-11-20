‘Gone Fishin’ for the Holidays’ Parade of Lights to Brighten Santa Barbara Waterfront

On Sunday, Dec. 14, the 29th annual Parade of Lights will brighten Santa Barbara’s waterfront once again.

The festivities take place starting at 3 p.m. and culminate with a bang — a fireworks show launched from West Beach immediately following the boat parade.

Twenty-five to 30 illuminated boats will be decked out to this year’s theme, “Gone Fishin’ for the Holidays,” sure to inspire plenty of festive lights and creative decorations.

To spread holiday cheer landside prior to the parade, families can visit Santa’s Village on the city pier in Santa Barbara Harbor. Beginning at 3 p.m., they will be greeted by elves handing out goody bags, 10 tons of snow to play in, and of course, Santa.

After the Santa’s Village fun, stay to cheer for your favorite boat when the boat parade begins at 5:30 p.m. Best viewing locations include Stearns Wharf, the breakwater and East Beach. Winning boats will receive gifts and cash prizes during an awards ceremony following the parade at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

This year’s event is sponsored by the 2014 Parade of Lights Committee, the City of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department, the Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants Association, the Stearns Wharf Business Association and Santa Barbara Yacht Club.

Bundle up the family and head down to the waterfront for an afternoon and evening of fun at the 29th annual Parade of Lights in Santa Barbara on Dec. 14.

— Dominique Samario is a waterfront public information officer for the City of Santa Barbara.