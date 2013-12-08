Parade of Lights Rocks ’n’ Rolls Along Santa Barbara’s Waterfront

Boats and whatever floats set sail with an abundance of colorful holiday spirit and sounds

Brightly lit and decorated boats of all shapes and sizes set sail along Santa Barbara's waterfront Sunday night for the annual Parade of Lights.

The night was cold, the skies were clear and the seas were calm as the armada paraded around Stearns Wharf and thousands of cheering spectators.

This year's theme was a Rock ’n’ Roll holiday and all of the entrants were on board with it — including a few with bands on their boats.

The evening opened with child-friendly activities at Santa's Village on the City Pier in the harbor and the night was capped off with a fireworks show.

— Ron Williams is a frequent Noozhawk contributor.