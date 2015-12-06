Capped by Dazzling Fireworks, Santa Barbara’s Parade of Lights Sails Through Harbor

Advice

To delight of spectators, armada of brightly lit boats brightens waterfront as holiday revelry takes to the seas

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Boats decked out in Christmas lights and decorations motored around the Santa Barbara Harbor on Sunday night for the 30th annual Parade of Lights.

This year’s “Red, White and Blue Holiday” theme was a tribute to local veterans.

Awards for best decorations were given out afterward at the Santa Barbara Veterans Memorial Building on West Cabrillo Boulevard across from the harbor.

Thousands of bundled-up onlookers at Stearns Wharf, along the waterfront, at the marina, on the breakwater and even floating around the harbor were treated to a short fireworks show after the boat parade.

The event was sponsored by the 2015 Parade of Lights Committee, the City of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department, Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants Association, Stearns Wharf Business Association and the Santa Barbara Yacht Club.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.