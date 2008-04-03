Santa Barbara Park Commission Honors Amgen Volunteers

{mosimage}

The Santa Barbara Park & Recreation Commission has officially recognized a group of volunteers that was instrumental in ensuring a smooth ride through the city for the Amgen Tour of California earlier this year.

Receiving thanks for their efforts assisting the city Parks & Recreation Department last week were Barney Berglund, chairman of the Santa Barbara Local Organizing Committee for the Amgen Tour of California, and volunteer committee members Steve Boelter, Shannon Brooks, Ralph Fertig, Dana Goba, police Sgt. Riley Harwood, Mike Hecker, Drew Hunter, Laura Kath, police Officer Scott Naganuma, Dan Rudd and Cleta Walker.

Initiated in 2006, the Amgen bicycle tour covers 650 miles and includes stages and time trials similar to the Tour de France. Santa Barbara played host to two “stage starts” in 2007 and 2008, with Berglund chairing the Local Organizing Committee each time. In addition to handling duties related to the event, he was the main liaison between race organizers, AEG/Medalist Sports and the city.

Kathy Sullivan is the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department‘s marketing and communications supervisor.