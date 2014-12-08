Santa Barbara Parks Crews Clearing Non-Native Vegetation at Douglas Preserve

All trail areas remain open while work is being done at the popular open-space park

Santa Barbara Parks & recreation staff are clearing non-native vegetation and removing several dead trees from the Douglas Family Preserve, but the popular trails in the area are still open and accessible, according to Santos Escobar, the city's parks manager.

There are many non-native plants left on the 70-acre property from its previous use as a nursery, and the clearing effort is focused on acacia shrubs and dead trees that have become a safety concern, Escobar said.

The preserve is a popular open-space park, especially among dog owners since canines are allowed to explore the area off-leash.

The park has several entrances in the Mesa neighborhood in the area of Cliff Drive and Las Positas Road, and overlooks the county's Arroyo Burro Beach Park.

Parks staff have noticed a lot of small oak trees in the process of clearing out other plants, so they now want to turn a section into an oak-wooded area.

Funding was cut and maintenance projects were delayed during the recession, and Escobar said the Parks and Recreation Department hasn’t had money to do this kind of work for a few years.

“It’s going to be really nice to get rid of that exotic plant material,” he said. “We’ve been receiving positive input about cleaning the whole area up. I think overall when the project is finished, fingers crossed we get some more rainfall and get a lot more smaller acorns popping up and growing.”

Unrelated to this maintenance project, a small fence recently was installed on the Medcliff Road entrance by the nearby property owner, separating the private driveway from the trail area.

