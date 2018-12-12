Pixel Tracker

Thursday, December 13 , 2018, 12:16 am | Fog/Mist 46º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Business, Education Partners Celebrate Program Successes at Annual Breakfast Event

Alumni of the Paid Student Internship Program encourage businesses to welcome high schoolers into the workplace

panel discussion Click to view larger
The Partners in Education event Wednesday featured a panel discussion from internship program graduates Jesus Terrazas, Barbara Ramirez, and Nick Carney, which was moderated by Kirsten McLaughlin of Cox Communications, the Partners in Education board president, right. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | December 12, 2018 | 8:56 p.m.

The annual Business and Education Partnerships Breakfast in Santa Barbara Wednesday highlighted the collaborations among businesses and educators, and how valuable paid internship programs are to students' future success.

Santa Barbara Partners in Education Executive Director Chelsea Duffy said the nonprofit’s efforts have resulted in more than 12,000 families receiving computers and training, and more than 600 youth gaining career readiness, as well as more than 250,000 hours volunteered countywide.

Last year, the organization served more than 60 sites across the county from Santa Maria to Carpinteria, Duffy added.

“It truly is a community accomplishment,” Duffy said. “In order for our small team to perform the services that it does on the scale that it does, we depend on our partners.”

Three student alumni of the Partners in Education Paid Student Internship Program participated in a panel discussion of the benefits of high school work experience, and other ways the nonprofit programs helped them. 

“The Paid Student Internship Program helped me get a job,” said Barbara Ramirez, a San Marcos alumna who graduated in 2014. “It gave me a lot more confidence when I was in high school and now as an adult.”

Ramirez, a first-generation college student, earned her bachelor's degree in global studies and minor in education from UC Santa Barbara. She is working full-time at The MedCenter, the site of her internship, and plans to pursue a career in medicine.

The internship program helps students learn business etiquette, about potential careers from industry leaders, and lets them gain workforce skills, said Nick Carney, another San Marcos High School alum who graduated from Villanova University and is now working for AmeriCorps. 

“These organizations can provide a huge impact on students’ lives,” he said of businesses who choose to participate in the internship program. 

speaker at podium Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido speaks during the annual Partnerships Breakfast at Earl Warren Showgrounds on Wednesday morning. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Jesus Terrazas’ involvement with Santa Barbara Partners in Education began when his family received a home computer through the Computers for Families program, when he was in kindergarten and his older sister was in third grade..

“My family would not have been able to afford a computer at that time. That helped with the development of where I am today,” said Terrazas, a Santa Barbara High School Class of 2014 alumni. 

He attended Santa Barbara City College after high school and graduated from UCSB earlier this year. Terrazas is working as an events manager at Merryl Brown Events, and he said the Paid Student Internship Program prepared him “in every way possible,” such as resume building and developing work skills while interning at DD Ford Construction in Santa Barbara. The internship led to a job after high school, he said.

“I was working there through college, so I was able to pay my tuition costs thanks to DD Ford because they were able to work with my hours,” Terrazas said. “Now that I graduated from UCSB, I stand out from other students because of that internship because I have that work experience.”

When asked how businesses could help high school students and create meaningful internships, Terrazas said that “opening the doors is the most important thing.” 

La Colina Junior High School Principal David Ortiz gave a speech titled, ”Doing the Essential,” and urged the hundreds of people in the audience to connect with students and talk to them about their ability to “dream it, believe it, achieve it.”

speaker at podium Click to view larger
La Colina Junior High School Principal David Ortiz speaks during the Partnerships Breakfast Wednesday.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

He said his students have “benefited greatly” from Partners in Education programs, including career day and science fair mentorships.

Earlier in the event, County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido provided a snapshot of student demographics and said Santa Barbara County has the second highest percentage of homeless students in California, and also has a relatively high percentage of families living in poverty.  

Salcido said many local students considered homeless are living where families are “doubled up” or “tripled up” in a home.

“There’s not a lot of places where you have your own physical private space, or a lot of opportunity for private mental or thinking space,” she said of students. 

Partners in Education was formed by education leaders and local businesses in 1977, and its programs are administered by the Santa Barbara County Education Office, an intermediate agency between the California Department of Education and 20 school districts within the county’s boundaries.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

panel discussion Click to view larger
The Partners in Education event Wednesday featured a panel discussion from internship program graduates Jesus Terrazas, Barbara Ramirez, and Nick Carney. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
speaker at podium Click to view larger
Chelsea Duffy, Partners in Education’s executive director, speaks during the annual Partnerships Breakfast at Earl Warren Showgrounds on Wednesday morning. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 