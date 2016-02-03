Friday, April 27 , 2018, 8:10 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Partners in Education Thanks Volunteers, Businesses at Annual Breakfast

Event spotlights many programs of organizations that supports students

AmeriCorps member and Partners in Education volunteer manager Samantha Alvarez speaks at Wednesday’s breakfast event.
AmeriCorps member and Partners in Education volunteer manager Samantha Alvarez speaks at Wednesday’s breakfast event.  ((Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo))
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | February 3, 2016 | 6:46 p.m.

When Samantha Alvarez helped hand out desktop computers at Cleveland Elementary recently, she was reminded of the day her own family received one from the Computers for Families program run by Santa Barbara Partners in Education.

“It was this wonderful full-circle moment for me,” she said. “The computer was revolutionary in my house.”

Alvarez, a UCSB graduate, is the daughter of immigrants and grew up sharing a top bunk with her sister in a small, crowded house.

She remembers the after-school program at Hollister Elementary School fondly, and most of all, she recalls the day the new computer arrived at her home.

Alvarez told her story Wednesday at the Business & Education Partnerships Breakfast.

The event celebrated volunteers, businesses and community members who help provide classroom visits, career fair speakers, paid internships for students and the Computers for Families program that’s handed out more than 10,000 desktops to local students.

Partners in Education “highlights the power of a true effective partnership” in the community, Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Bill Cirone said at Wednesday’s event.

The Los Prietos Boys Camp color guard presents flags at the Business & Education Partnerships Breakfast. Click to view larger
The Los Prietos Boys Camp color guard presents flags at the Business & Education Partnerships Breakfast.  ((Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo))

Person-to-person connections are the essence of what the organization does, Executive Director Chelsea Duffy said.

Santa Barbara High School student Julia Danalevich is working at a Transition House internship through the Partners in Education program and hopes to study social services in college.

She has the goal of attending Stanford University and thanked the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara, Partners in Education and the Dons Net Cafe for support along the way. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 