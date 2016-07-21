Friday, April 13 , 2018, 12:21 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Paving Company Owner Enters No-Contest Pleas to Fraud Charges

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo | July 21, 2016 | 8:36 p.m.

The owner of a Santa Barbara paving company has pleaded no contest to charges of filing a fraudulent tax return, workers’ compensation fraud, supplying false payroll documentation and wage theft, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

United Seal Coating owner Alberto Rodriguez, 59, of Santa Barbara entered the pleas this week in the Santa Barbara Superior Court to three felonies and one misdemeanor, according to District Attorney Joyce Dudley.

The investigation into Rodriguez and his business was conducted in September 2013 by the California Department of Insurance Fraud Division, along with investigators from the  District Attorney’s Office.

At the time, the company was performing numerous public works contracts for UCSB, according to Dudley.

“One of his workers was injured on the job and filed a workers’ compensation claim,” Dudley said. “Rodriguez denied that the worker was his employee, which was later determined to be false.”

The investigation into the workers’ comp fraud charges turned up other criminal conduct by Rodriguez, Dudley said.

Rodriguez will be sentenced on Jan. 18, 2017, and is expected to receive a term of one year in county jail, Dudley said.

In addition, he will be ordered to pay restitution to the Employment Development Department in the amount of $65,164; the Franchise Tax Board, $24,298; the state Compensation Insurance Fund, $77,114; and FirstComp Insurance, $2,497, for a total of $169,073.

Rodriguez, along with his wife, Maria Rodriguez, and longtime employee, Bryon Duran, was arrested in June 2016 on 42 felony counts, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Charges against Duran and Maria Rodriguez were dismissed this week, according to Deputy District Attorney Gary Gemberling.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland

