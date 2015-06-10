Santa Barbara to Pay Damages, Attorney Fees After Failed Appeal Over Tea Fire Homeowner Lawsuit

After losing its appeal, the City of Santa Barbara will hand over a big payout to five homeowners who successfully sued the city for the right to rebuild after the 2008 Tea Fire.

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday authorized paying a total of $797,589.95 from its general fund to property owners following an appellate court’s decision to side with a December 2012 ruling made by a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge.

Luke Brost, Lavell and Louise Canley, and Ruben and Pamela Barajas lost their Sycamore Canyon homes in the November 2008 fire. They filed suit when the city tried to prevent them from rebuilding by withholding permits, saying the land was within the Conejo Road Landslide Area.

In December 2012, Judge Thomas Anderle awarded the plaintiffs, represented by attorney Joseph Liebman, $126,000 in damages plus $410,413.78 in attorney fees, engineering and design fees, and building and safety code expert fees.

The city objected to the high sum of damages and fees in its appeal of the decision.

A court rejected that argument in March, tacking on more attorney fees that now total $671,589.95, according to Santa Barbara City Attorney Ariel Calonne.

The city has since amended its Conejo landslide area ordinance so homes can be rebuilt in the Sycamore Canyon area if they were lost during the Tea Fire or if existing homes are destroyed in any casualty afterward.

