Santa Barbara Picks Newport Beach Company to Run Restaurant at Cabrillo Pavilion

A Newport Beach company will operate the restaurant at the Santa Barbara waterfront Cabrillo Pavilion, in the space that was the East Beach Grill before the city started renovating the building.

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday approved a 10-year contract with Beachcomber Santa Barbara.

The company runs a restaurant just south of Newport Beach called the Crystal Cove, and will pay Santa Barbara $216,000 per year in base rent, with planned increases, according to the contract.

"We are literally thrilled for the opportunity in Santa Barbara," said Doug Cavanaugh, the owner and founder of the Beachcomber who is the former CEO of the Ruby's Cafe chain. "We're very excited."

The city is renovating the Cabrillo Pavilion building, at 1118 East Cabrillo Boulevard, and the new restaurant will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, from 7 a.m to 9 p.m.

The Beachcomber will pay for the space's interior improvements, at a cost of about $1.5 million, including the kitchen, storage area, and dining areas.

Parks and Recreation Director Jill Zachary called the building "one of the city's most significant community facilities" and noted in a staff report that the former operator, the East Beach Grill, did not submit a proposal for the restaurant space.

The city is hopeful that the restaurant will open in October.

In other council action Tuesday, members approved a process to fill the seat vacated by Gregg Hart, who is now on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

The panel will hold a special election in Nov. 5, 2019 and appoint an interim replacement in the meantime.

The council will accept applications for the post through 5 p.m. Jan 28, conduct candidate interviews Feb. 5 and appoint someone on Feb. 12.

