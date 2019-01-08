Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, January 9 , 2019, 12:16 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Picks Newport Beach Company to Run Restaurant at Cabrillo Pavilion

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | January 8, 2019 | 9:36 p.m.

A Newport Beach company will operate the restaurant at the Santa Barbara waterfront Cabrillo Pavilion, in the space that was the East Beach Grill before the city started renovating the building.

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday approved a 10-year contract with Beachcomber Santa Barbara.

The company runs a restaurant just south of Newport Beach called the Crystal Cove, and will pay Santa Barbara $216,000 per year in base rent, with planned increases, according to the contract. 

"We are literally thrilled for the opportunity in Santa Barbara," said Doug Cavanaugh, the owner and founder of the Beachcomber who is the former CEO of the Ruby's Cafe chain. "We're very excited."

The city is renovating the Cabrillo Pavilion building, at 1118 East Cabrillo Boulevard, and the new restaurant will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, from 7 a.m to 9 p.m.

The Beachcomber will pay for the space's interior improvements, at a cost of about $1.5 million, including the kitchen, storage area, and dining areas.

Parks and Recreation Director Jill Zachary called the building "one of the city's most significant community facilities" and noted in a staff report that the former operator, the East Beach Grill, did not submit a proposal for the restaurant space. 

The city is hopeful that the restaurant will open in October.

In other council action Tuesday, members approved a process to fill the seat vacated by Gregg Hart, who is now on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors. 

The panel will hold a special election in Nov. 5, 2019 and appoint an interim replacement in the meantime. 

The council will accept applications for the post through 5 p.m. Jan 28, conduct candidate interviews Feb. 5 and appoint someone on Feb. 12.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 