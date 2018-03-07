Santa Barbara Pitchers Turn in Solid Performance in 4-3 Win over St. Francis

Baseball

Mike Moschitto and Jeremy Knight gave Santa Barbara High solid pitching, and the Dons beat St. Francis, 4-3, in their final game of the Easton Baseball Tournament on Wednesday at Eddie Mathews Field.

Moschitto scattered five hits and allowed two runs in five innings to earn his first win. Knight finished the final two innings and earned his first save.

Moschitto got run support early, as the Dons scored four runs in the first. Two were scored on back-to-back singles, back-to-back walks and a sacrifice fly. Then, with two out, Zach Jensen doubled to drive in two more runs.

Santa Barbara played errorless defense and stranded the tying run at second base in the top of the seventh inning.

The Dons (3-2) open Channel League play on Friday at home against Buena.

