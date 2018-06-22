Santa Barbara Planning Commission Approves Coastal Plan Changes

Sea level rise among challenges addressed in the plan amendments, which now go to the City Council, California Coastal Commission for review

After five years of discussion and negotiation, the Santa Barbara Planning Commission on Thursday approved changes to the city's Local Coastal Program plan, a document that outlines development standards for the coastline.

The document focuses on protection, enhancement, and balanced use of coastal resources, along with maximizing public access to the coast and making sure coastal-dependent and coastal-related uses are the priority for land use.

“This document helps support where we live and what we get from living here,” Planning Commissioner Michael Jordan said.

The 372-page document spotlights mostly technical changes to the plan, but has a focus on sea level rise and the importance of regulating development and maintaining buffers on the coastal bluffs.

“What is in today's buffer will someday be the blufftop, and some people don't recognize that,” Jordan said.

The city has identified sea level rise as one of the major priorities of the amendment.

“There is a need for the city staff, decision-makers, and the community to understand this emerging issue and all the associated risks, as well as a need for additional guidance and standards for coastal blufftop and shoreline development,” a city staff report on the plan states.

The city’s coastal zone is about 4 miles long, and about 70 percent of the city’s shoreline is in public ownership.

Now that the Planning Commission approved the amendments, the Santa Barbara City Council and California Coastal Commission need to approve them.

Commissioner Deborah Schwartz said the city and state's development standards are rigorous, but worth it.

“We are fortunate in California that we have laws in place, where we don't end up looking like the South Coast of Florida,” Schwartz said.

At the Thursday meeting, some members of the commission also expressed concerns that the city did not notify every property owner affected in the Coastal Zone about the potential development changes.

The city received only one comment letter regarding the coastal plan amendment, from Dahl & Associates, which referenced concerns about public notification and the timeliness of the document's release. The city took out display ads in the local daily newspaper to notify the public.

“It's a missed opportunity to educate people who in their minds have a lot ot lose,” Commissioner Jay Higgins said.

Members of the commission were also concerned about using the words “moderate” income when talking about the city's controversial average unit-sized density incentive program for housing development, and projects that exist within the Coastal Zone.

Schwartz and Higgins noted that there are not income restrictions on the AUD program.

“We're gonna hamper our ability to see AUD projects in the coastal zone if “moderate” (income) is in there,” Higgins said of the plan amendments.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.