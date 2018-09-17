Monday, September 17 , 2018, 5:10 pm | Fair 77º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Planning Commission Votes to Require More Parking For AUD Housing Projects

Commission votes to require two off-street parking spaces for three-bedroom-or-more units, and to prohibit AUD projects from being converted to vacation rentals

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JEC | September 17, 2018 | 3:25 p.m.

The Planning Commission voted last week to prohibit units built in Santa Barbara's high-density housing development program from becoming vacation rentals, and to require additional parking for future projects. 

Santa Barbara’s Average Unit-Size Density Incentive Program is geared toward creating more workforce housing and has sparked a fierce debate over apartment density, parking congestion and the future of the city’s reputation as a slow-growth community.

The city has approved 287 AUD units and another 256 are in the pipeline. Neighborhood and community activists have blasted the program, contending that investors are buying houses and apartment buildings and booting tenants to build more expensive apartments instead.

Some people also complain that stacking residential apartments onto lots previously occupied by single family homes exacerbates the serious parking congestion in neighborhoods throughout the city. 

The Planning Commission on Thursday voted to require developers who build three-bedroom units or larger to also build two off-street parking spots, if it is outside the Central Business District.

The AUD ordinance currently states that developers are required to build only one off-street parking space per unit, regardless of the number of bedrooms or unit size. 

The vote was 5-1, with commissioners Addison Thompson, Lesley Wiscomb, Sheila Lodge and John Campanella in support of the change, and Commissioner Jay Higgins voting in opposition, saying he didn't have good information in the staff report to make an informed decision.

The Planning Commission also voted 6-0 to prohibit AUD projects from being converted into vacation rentals.

Both issues must still go before the Santa Barbara City Council for final approval.

The AUD program is built on the premise that younger people want to live in small rental units, and want to use the bus, ride their bicycles or walk downtown to their jobs or to enjoy nightlife.

But recent trends indicate that the planning theory may not match what’s happening on the ground.

“The fact is that for the MTD, for the past several years, ridership has been going down,” said planning commissioner and former Santa Barbara Mayor Lodge. “The more it goes down the less funds they have to provide more frequent service. Meanwhile, more and more people are buying more and more cars. The auto industry has been doing very well the past three or four years.

“We have to face reality that there are going to be these cars that have to go somewhere,” Lodge said.

Planning Commissioner Deborah Schwartz voted to support the increased off-street parking, but said she was disappointed with the disconnect between housing and transportation planning, and the lack of meetings in August to discuss these issues further.

“We’re allowing ourselves to shoehorn in this micro-topic within a much larger topic that warrants much more consideration, data analytics and public hearings,” Schwartz said. “We’re doing ourselves a disservice as a community and as a city by trying to piecemeal these issues out.”

The AUD incentive program was approved in 2013 and is designed to encourage developers to build rental apartments. Having the new units be affordable to residents is no guarantee, however, since they are not subsidized and rent for whatever rates the market will allow.

Traditional affordable housing, with income limits and other restrictions, is subsidized by the government.

The AUD incentive program is making it harder for developers to build traditional affordable housing, said Rob Fredericks, executive director and CEO of the Santa Barbara Housing Authority, at the Planning Commission meeting.

“This program, it has been a success in creating new units in the community, but it has also been a component in the rise in the cost of land for us and for us competing against the private market development,” Fredericks said. “It has been difficult for the 'capital A' affordable housing developers.”

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

