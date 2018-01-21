Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 12:51 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Planning Commission Clears Deck Proposal for Riviera Home After Staff Denial

Rejection of homeowner’s request for an additional 4 feet of space is reversed on appeal by 4-3 vote

The owner of a house at 1540 Franceschi Road, on the Riviera above Santa Barbara, has won a Planning Commission appeal granting him the right to add four feet of space to his 283-square-foot, upper-level deck. Click to view larger
The owner of a house at 1540 Franceschi Road, on the Riviera above Santa Barbara, has won a Planning Commission appeal granting him the right to add four feet of space to his 283-square-foot, upper-level deck. (wadedavisdesign.com photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | January 21, 2018 | 11:50 p.m.

A Santa Barbara Riviera homeowner can add four feet of deck to his two-story hillside home, after the Planning Commission overruled a previous denial by the city’s staff hearing officer.

The seven-member panel voted 4-3 at its Jan. 11 meeting to reject hearing officer Susan Reardon’s denial of the homeowner’s request. Commissioners John Campanella, Jay Higgins, Deborah Schwartz and Addison Thompson voted in support of property owner Vincent Tucker.

Commissioners Michael Jordan, Sheila Lodge and chairwoman Leslie Wiscomb dissented, saying that the applicant had already received approval to expand the deck to its current length, and that an additional four feet created too much of a visual impact on the neighborhood.

“I always had the feeling that it is really intruding into the public space as it is,” said Lodge, who frequently drives by the house at 1540 Franceschi Road, near Franceschi Park.

“I almost feel as if it is leaning over.”

The deck reaches 10 feet into the required 25-foot setback. The triangular-shaped lot is on a 38-percent slope that makes the land difficult to develop.

“What we’re really trying to strive for is to gain more outdoor living space because currently there is minimal outdoor living space,” said architect Jim Davis, representing Tucker.

The 2,720-square-foot, two-story house includes lower- and upper-level decks. The upper-level deck is 283 square feet.

Wiscomb said the deck, as it is, is out of step with the neighborhood.

“It looked to me like it wasn’t compatible with the neighborhood,” Wiscomb said.

Jordan said the appeal was a “wobbler” for him because “decks are not just decks,” and that people eventually put umbrellas and other things on them. He also said he had great respect for Reardon and her staff to make these kinds of decisions.

Schwartz and Thompson were strongly in support of the homeowner, however.

“I drive by this every day and I don’t see any impacts on the community or the neighborhood from what is being proposed,” Thompson said. “Santa Barbara touts our outdoor living. This lot doesn’t really provide the opportunity for much outdoor living.”

Schwartz said no one should be looking at the house while driving anyway.

“This is not a view that I think any driver should be focused on for driver or passenger safety,” she said.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

