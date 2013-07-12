Santa Barbara Planning Commission to Hold Meeting on Disaster Preparedness

The Santa Barbara Planning Commission with be holding a work session on disaster preparedness starting at 1 p.m. next Thursday, July 18.
The city’s emergency services manager will be presenting information on disaster preparedness and community resiliency. Topics to be discussed include the four [hases of emergency management, declaring a disaster, community collaborations/working with community groups, and what it means to be a resilient community.
Guest speakers will include representatives from the following organizations:
» Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters
» Santa Barbara County Emergency Services
» American Red Cross Santa Barbara County Chapter
» Emergency Public Information Communicators
» Community Awareness & Emergency Response
The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall at 735 Anacapa St. The meeting will also be broadcast live on City TV Channel 18.
— Elizabeth Limón is a project planner for the City of Santa Barbara.