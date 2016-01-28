Santa Barbara Plans To Ban Live Amplified Music From Community Centers

Mariachi bands and DJs are welcome. But if you are a live band that needs to plug in, stay home.

The city of Santa Barbara plans to re-open the doors to its three community centers for rentals after suspending operations in 2014 because of neighborhood complaints about noise, trash and parking.

The city halted facility rentals at the Westside Community Center, Franklin Center and the Louise Lowry Davis Center, where alcohol and amplified music were allowed.

But the abrupt stoppage hit the city where it hurts most — in the pocketbook. The city saw its facility rental income plunge by $25,000.

So now the city plans to rent the centers out again, but limit what members of the public can do there.

Among the changes:

» All events must end by 9:30 p.m., instead of 11:30 p.m.

» No amplified music is allowed, but acoustic music and DJs are permitted

» Noise cannot exceed 60 decibels to anyone standing on the sidewalk across the street from the center

» A facility monitor will enforce the noise rules.

» Security guards will monitor private parties

The centers are popular event destinations for people holding quinceaneras, birthday parties and weddings. The centers, however, are also in neighborhoods.

The Westside Community Center is closest to homes and received six formal complaints from neighbors prior to the city shutting down the centers.

The city plans allow a couple of events per week in February, and then fully re-open its facilities in March.

"We want to get this right in every way," said Judith McCaffrey, recreation manager. "We are going to start this off on a small scale."

The plan to eliminate amplified music, but allow DJs, sparked disagreement at the meeting.

"A DJ can get very loud," said Mark Rincon-Ibarra, a member of the city's Parks & Recreation Department. "We are eliminating an incentive to hire a real musician rather than a DJ at these parties. I just hate to see us eliminate a whole class of individuals who can provide a service because of a noise ordinance."

Commissioner Beebe Longstreet said that she would like to see swift action against any DJ who disrupts the neighborhood.

"If a DJ is not a cooperative, I would like to see them banned from our facilities for a period of time," Longstreet said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.