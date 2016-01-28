Friday, April 27 , 2018, 11:50 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Plans To Ban Live Amplified Music From Community Centers

City to re-open facility rentals after long-term closure over noise complaints

The city of Santa Barbara plans to resume renting out facilities, such as the Westside Community Center, above, but with restrictions on amplified music.
The city of Santa Barbara plans to resume renting out facilities, such as the Westside Community Center, above, but with restrictions on amplified music. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | January 28, 2016 | 7:07 p.m.

Mariachi bands and DJs are welcome. But if you are a live band that needs to plug in, stay home.

The city of Santa Barbara plans to re-open the doors to its three community centers for rentals after suspending operations in 2014 because of neighborhood complaints about noise, trash and parking.

The city halted facility rentals at the Westside Community Center, Franklin Center and the Louise Lowry Davis Center, where alcohol and amplified music were allowed.

But the abrupt stoppage hit the city where it hurts most — in the pocketbook. The city saw its facility rental income plunge by $25,000.

So now the city plans to rent the centers out again, but limit what members of the public can do there.

Among the changes:

» All events must end by 9:30 p.m., instead of 11:30 p.m.

» No amplified music is allowed, but acoustic music and DJs are permitted

» Noise cannot exceed 60 decibels to anyone standing on the sidewalk across the street from the center

» A facility monitor will enforce the noise rules.

» Security guards will monitor private parties

The centers are popular event destinations for people holding quinceaneras, birthday parties and weddings. The centers, however, are also in neighborhoods.

The Westside Community Center is closest to homes and received six formal complaints from neighbors prior to the city shutting down the centers. 

The city plans allow a couple of events per week in February, and then fully re-open its facilities in March. 

"We want to get this right in every way," said Judith McCaffrey, recreation manager. "We are going to start this off on a small scale."

The plan to eliminate amplified music, but allow DJs, sparked disagreement at the meeting. 

"A DJ can get very loud," said Mark Rincon-Ibarra, a member of the city's Parks & Recreation Department. "We are eliminating an incentive to hire a real musician rather than a DJ at these parties. I just hate to see us eliminate a whole class of individuals who can provide a service because of a noise ordinance."

Commissioner Beebe Longstreet said that she would like to see swift action against any DJ who disrupts the neighborhood.

"If a DJ is not a cooperative, I would like to see them banned from our facilities for a period of time," Longstreet said. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 