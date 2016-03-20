Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 10:20 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Plans $6.3 Million Bridge Replacement Project on West De la Guerra Street

Architectural Board of Review advances Mission Creek proposal that includes wider span, flood control improvements and new landscaping

The City of Santa Barbara plans to replace the structurally deficient bridge over Mission Creek in the 300 block of West De la Guerra Street and restore the creek and surrounding landscaping. Click to view larger
The City of Santa Barbara plans to replace the structurally deficient bridge over Mission Creek in the 300 block of West De la Guerra Street and restore the creek and surrounding landscaping. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | March 20, 2016 | 11:20 p.m.

The City of Santa Barbara is moving ahead on a $6.3 million project to replace a structurally deficient bridge over Mission Creek near downtown.

The 31-foot-long, 60-foot-wide bridge spans Mission Creek in the 300 block of West de la Guerra Street. The new bridge will be 61 feet long and 55 feet wide, lengthened to the width of the creek channel. The replacement is also designed to improve flood control at the site.

“I think it is a great project,” said Courtney Jane Miller, a member of the Architectural Board of Review and a landscape architect. “I appreciate the additional street trees and and the attention paid to the streetscape design.”

Municipal crews plan to remove 11 invasive pittosporum trees and replace them with native willows.

“We are not removing any trees that we don’t need to,” said Craig Drake of Drake Haglan & Associates.

On the street, the city also intends to plant 11 queen palms. Landscape architect Susan Van Atta said California Rose will be planted at the top of the creek.

“It is very spiny, which would discourage people from climbing down into the creek,” she said of the shrubs.

The Architectural Board of Review approved the project on a 6-0 vote at its March 14 meeting. The board did direct the city to improve its design where the concrete bridge meets the sandstone wall on the side of the creek.

“It looks particularly awkward,” ABR member Scott Hopkins said. “The bridge is abutting the wall.”

The new bridge will cross Mission Creek between Castillo and Bath streets and has multiple funding sources. To pay for the project, the city plans to use funds from the Federal Transportation Improvement Program, the federal Highway Bridge Replacement & Rehabilitation program and the Federal Highway Administration, along with about $860,000 of city streets capital money.

The city hopes to start construction in 2017.

ABR member Kevin Moore said he is looking forward to the completion of the project.

“It’s great to see more street trees and a revamp of the creek habitat,” he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 