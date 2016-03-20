Santa Barbara Plans $6.3 Million Bridge Replacement Project on West De la Guerra Street

Architectural Board of Review advances Mission Creek proposal that includes wider span, flood control improvements and new landscaping

The City of Santa Barbara is moving ahead on a $6.3 million project to replace a structurally deficient bridge over Mission Creek near downtown.

The 31-foot-long, 60-foot-wide bridge spans Mission Creek in the 300 block of West de la Guerra Street. The new bridge will be 61 feet long and 55 feet wide, lengthened to the width of the creek channel. The replacement is also designed to improve flood control at the site.

“I think it is a great project,” said Courtney Jane Miller, a member of the Architectural Board of Review and a landscape architect. “I appreciate the additional street trees and and the attention paid to the streetscape design.”

Municipal crews plan to remove 11 invasive pittosporum trees and replace them with native willows.

“We are not removing any trees that we don’t need to,” said Craig Drake of Drake Haglan & Associates.

On the street, the city also intends to plant 11 queen palms. Landscape architect Susan Van Atta said California Rose will be planted at the top of the creek.

“It is very spiny, which would discourage people from climbing down into the creek,” she said of the shrubs.



The Architectural Board of Review approved the project on a 6-0 vote at its March 14 meeting. The board did direct the city to improve its design where the concrete bridge meets the sandstone wall on the side of the creek.

“It looks particularly awkward,” ABR member Scott Hopkins said. “The bridge is abutting the wall.”

The new bridge will cross Mission Creek between Castillo and Bath streets and has multiple funding sources. To pay for the project, the city plans to use funds from the Federal Transportation Improvement Program, the federal Highway Bridge Replacement & Rehabilitation program and the Federal Highway Administration, along with about $860,000 of city streets capital money.

The city hopes to start construction in 2017.

ABR member Kevin Moore said he is looking forward to the completion of the project.

“It’s great to see more street trees and a revamp of the creek habitat,” he said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .