Santa Barbara Playoff Bound After Binding Up Buena, 10-7

VENTURA — Santa Barbara High is headed to the CIF football playoffs. And that means the return of the Golden Tornado.

The Dons get the opportunity to wear their special gold playoff uniforms for the first time since 2012 after beating Buena, 10-7, in their Channel League finale to clinch a playoff spot on Friday night in Ventura.

The Dons used a trick play and a big-play defense to win the game and earn one of the two automatic berths in the league. They finish no worse than second place and have a chance to earn a share of the league title if Dos Pueblos beats Ventura in next week’s regular season finale.

Santa Barbara completes its regular season at 5-5 and 3-1 in league. It's quite a turnaround for a team that was riddled with injuries to several key players for half of the season.

"The one thing I told these guys, ‘You got to show up and play,’ Dons coach JT Stone said about dealing with the injuries. "The fact these kids persevered and hung in there — we knew we didn’t have Tick (Jellison), we knew we wouldn’t have (defensive end Colton) Takis — it was still a good football team. I felt like the schedule we put together would have them ready for league."

The Dons scored their only touchdown Friday on a perfectly executed double pass in the final seconds of the second quarter. Halfback Jeremiah Nicholson caught quarterback Franky Gamberdella’s pass in the right flat and then fired a 53-yard strike to wide receiver Natani Drati for the touchdown. Jose Lopez’s PAT gave Santa Barbara a 10-0 lead with 6.5 seconds left in the half. Lopez kicked a 38-yard field goal in the first quarter.

"Our offense, we weren’t getting what we needed," said Stone. "(The double pass) was something we worked on in practice. The safety came up and let Tani go and it was just a great throw by Jeremiah, who played lights out tonight."

Nicholson said the team initially was "going to run a normal play. But we saw how hard their corners were coming up, so we said let's take a shot. The safety came up a little bit because he saw me running with the ball and I pulled up and threw over the top. Natani made a great catch. That was big momentum going into the half."

Said Drati of the play: "The corner fell and the safety was hanging back there and I ran with him; I saw the ball was open and I was ready to go, and scored the touchdown. I was ready to get a touchdown."

The Dons defense made the 10 points stand up with several clutch plays. Seven times they stopped Buena on fourth down plays. Two of the stops came with the game on the line in the fourth quarter. Led by linemen Daniel Rivera, and Jonathan Orozco and middle linebacker Henry Hepp, the Dons overcame a fumble and stuffed Buena’s outstanding running back Juan Gaytan on a fourth-and-1 from the 2. Later, the defense came up big on a third-and-12 at the 23 and the Bulldogs kicker missed a 32-yard field goal.

"I keep preaching to these boys, any given play can change the whole momentum. Every play matters and, again, we had that thing happen," said Stone.

Buena also missed a field-goal attempt from 40 yards in the second quarter and were denied a first down on a fake field goal and run in the first quarter.

The Dons broke up a pass on a fourth-and-3 from the 7 in the second quarter; also, Nicholson made a big hit on tight end Robert Johnson to stop him short of a first down at the 27 in the quarter. In the third quarter, they gang tackled Gaytan on a fourth-down run from the Santa Barbara 38.

"Our offense couldn’t get going tonight. Tick wasn't able to go as much as we expected, but I tell you what, you talk about defense winning championships and defense winning ball games, they stepped up and did that today. My hat is off to the defense, they kept us in the ballgame," said Stone.

Buena (3-6, 0-3) drove 86 yards to score its only touchdown in the third quarter. Quarterback Coby Barbar hit Grayson Rocha on a 12-yard pass for the score.

Nicholson credited the defensive game plan of coach Jamie Melgoza.

"It all comes down to heart. Coach Melgoza is very emotional and an influential coach for everyone, especially for me. I’ve known him every since I was a little kid. He’s such a great coach," said Nicholson.

The Dons defense came up big when it had to against the powerful and shifty Gaytan.

"We knew we had to stop him to win the game and we contained him enough to pull out the victory. He made some plays, but we had a bend-don’t-break mentality like we’ve had all year," said Nicholson.

Stone praised the plays and the many contributions made by Nicholson, who started out as the Dons' quarterback but was later switched to other positions to help the team.

"You talk about ambassadors to your program, the kid plays four quarters, he gives everything he has for the Santa Barbara Dons," said Stone. This football team is not in the position it's in without Jeremiah Nicholson. I'm extremely proud, so proud he gets an opportunity his senior year, and these seniors get to go to the playoffs."

Nicholson is excited to finally be able to wear the gold uniforms for the playoffs.

"Last year we got close. It’s all about tradition – everybody wants to be the Golden Tornado," he said. "It’s considered not a great season if you don’t make the playoffs. To be able to wear that jersey... hopefully we can get a home game and keep it going."

