Santa Barbara Is Strong From Start to Finish in Sweep of Lompoc

Girls Volleyball

Santa Barbara High started strong and never let up in beating Lompoc, 25-14, 25-23, 25-15, in a Channel League girls volleyball match on Tuesday at J.R. Richards Gym.

Middle Georgia Brace led the Dons with eight kills and hit. .421. Reese Kelley hit 6 for 11 for a .455 average and was 5 for 5 on digs in two sets. Setter Ellie Chenoweith had 24 assists in three matches and served three aces.

"We were able to take care of business tonight," said Dons' coach Ariana Garner. "We started strong off the bat and were very successful offensively. Maintaining focus and playing consistent throughout the entire match will be key for us moving forward.

"If we can get off to a fast start like we did tonight and serve aggressive, we can finish out this week strong heading into our final week of league play."

The Dons (4-4 in league) will celebrate their Senior Night and honor eight seniors on Thursday against Cabrillo.

