Santa Barbara Plays Hard in Loss to No. 8-Ranked Harvard Westlake

Girls Volleyball

Santa Barbara High girls volleyball stepped up in competition on Tuesday, playing at CIF-Southern Section Division 1 eighth-ranked Harvard Westlake and falling in three sets, 25-13, 25-18, 25-17.

"We fought hard and the girls played together," said Dons coach Chad Arneson. "They are playing with confidence. We played against a great team and it was a good challenge for us."

Reese Kelley put away eight kills and Chloe Mauceri had seven to lead the Santa Barbara attack.

Arneson praised the defensive play of Siena Pomerantz, who picked up 10 digs.

"I was proud of our performance even though we lost. Our heads are high and we're looking forward to home match against Oaks Christian on Thursday," said Arneson.

Santa Barbara is now 3-7 on the season.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.