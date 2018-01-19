Santa Barbara Plays Its Game in 2nd Half, Rallies to Beat Dos Pueblos

Boys Basketball

Once Santa Barbara High’s boys basketball team stopped turning the ball over and started playing under control and making three-pointers, the Dons stormed back from a seven-point deficit in the third quarter and knocked off Dos Pueblos 69-57 in a Channel League game on Friday at J.R. Richards Gym.

Santa Barbara knocked down seven three-pointers in the second half, with four coming during a third quarter in which it outscored Dos Pueblos 20-9.

"The first half we turned the ball over and we were forcing shots," Santa Barbara senior guard Morgan Peus said. "The second half coach told us we should move the ball. We did that; we have too many weapons, too many scorers. Nobody can help when we move the ball that quick."

Said Dons coach Dave Bregante: "This group, because they’re young, they’re not used to moving the ball the way we want to move the ball. I think Morgan did a good job out there. The senior just kept telling them we got to move the ball."

The movement led to a balanced scoring attack for the Dons (7-3, 1-1). Freshman Jasper Johnson led the way with 18 points, including 9 of 9 from the free-throw line, Jackson Hamilton tallied 14 points, Bryce Warrecker and Peus each scored 10 points and Johnny Coleman added eight. All of Peus’ points came in the second half.

Peus and Bregante agreed that Warrecker played a big role in the team's success.

"Every time Bryce got the ball it was like a suction (drawing defenders toward him), and he did a good job of kicking it out. He really created some offense for us by doing that," said Bregante

"He was setting us up," Peus said. "We were getting good looks and we were knocking them down. We’re all good shooters, we just need to find our rhythm and we did in the second half."

Cyrus Wallace scored 15 points, Daniel Arzate had 13 and Jake Enrico added 11 for Dos Pueblos (13-5, 0-2).

The Chargers were leading 38-31 when Hamilton of the Dons buried the first trey of the quarter. Coleman followed with a triple from the corner to cut the deficit to one, 38-37.

Dos Pueblos was called for an offensive foul and the Dons capitalized, with Peus driving in for a layup and a 39-38 lead. The Chargers turned the ball over again and Coleman took a kick-out pass from Warrecker and nailed a three-pointer to put the Dons up 42-38.

"Johnny came up big shooting the ball. Those were huge shots he hit for us," Peus said. "Hamilton, Jackson Gonzales, Jasper coming in clutch, making free throws at the end to seal the game... it’s huge under pressure. He’s got a big future in Santa Barbara High basketball."

Santa Barbara capped its 14-0 run by grabbing an offensive rebound and feeding Hamilton for another trey and a 45-38 lead.

"The third quarter," said DP coach Joe Zamora of the difference in the game. "We score nine and gave up 20 points. Our defense was not as good as it should have been. We weren’t pointing and recognizing shooters and Santa Barbara hit some wide-open looks. And I also thought we settled for some bad shots — those long shots led to long rebounds, which led to outlet passes that led to wide-open threes.

"That’s frustrating when we do that. We got to find a fix."

Johnson buried a three to start the fourth quarter before DP ended its dry spell with a three-pointer by Christian Hodosy to make it a 48-41 lead.

Daniel Arzate nailed a long three-pointer to pull the Chargers within four (48-44), but Peus made a big play to give the momentum back to Santa Barbara. In a battle for an offensive rebound, he swatted the ball to Stephen Davis in the corner, hustled over to the corner, took the ball from Davis and buried a three-pointer for a 51-44 advantage.

Gonzales then grabbed a long rebound after a DP miss, turned on the jets and went coast-to-coast for a layup to make it a 53-44 game.

"They took us out of what we wanted to do," Zamora said of the Dons. "We wanted to run and they slowed us down a little bit, and in half-court sets it’s hard to score some times and that’s when our guys started to settle. We looked like we weren’t confident in what we were doing tonight and that happens to high school boys."

Wallace finished an assist from McCeney to cut DP’s deficit to 53-46.

But Peus answered with a top-of-the-key triple for a 10-point Santa Barbara lead, 56-46.

Coleman made a big play for the Dons, turning away from DP pressure at midcourt and passing to Johnson for a layup to make it 60-48.

Johnson showed the poise of a veteran at the free-throw line as he made eight free throws without a miss down the stretch.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.