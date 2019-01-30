Santa Barbara Plays With Passion, Energy to Beat San Marcos for Channel League Soccer Title

Boys Soccer

From the moment he kicked off to start the Channel League boys soccer championship game, Juan Carlos Torres and his Santa Barbara High teammates were revved up.

Torres put his game into overdrive, scoring two goals and assisting on another to power the Dons to a 3-0 victory over San Marcos at Warkentin Stadium for their fourth straight league title.

“The boys came out wanting to play for a championship,” said Santa Barbara coach Todd Heil. “We got stung the first time we played (San Marcos) and we got a embarrassed.

“We responded and I love our response.”

The Dons were thoroughly beaten by the Royals, 3-0, two weeks ago.

Since that defeat, Santa Barbara has gone on a tear, outscoring its next four opponents 20-1.

The Dons finish at the top of the league table with a 9-1-0 record while San Marcos takes second at 8-1-1.

The teams will learn their CIF playoff draws on Saturday. Santa Barbara (16-5 overall) is the defending Division 1 champion. San Marcos (14-5-6) is in Division 2.

Torres had the San Marcos defense scrambling in the first 20 minutes of the game. He ripped a shot over the bar on a counterattack in the fourth minute and eight minutes later made terrific run down the left wing and crossed to Luisangel Jeronimo who chipped the ball just over the crossbar.

In the 14th minute, Torres hit a beautiful switch ball to Pedro Guillen who was making an overlapping run on the right. Guillen hit his half-volley wide. Two minutes later, Torres corralled a long ball, beat a defender but hit his last touch too hard, and that allowed San Marcos goalkeeper Bryce Tomlinson to scoop it up.

The junior forward was finally rewarded in the 38th minute. A throw-in from Beto Vargas bounced off his leg and wound up at the feet of Jeronimo in the penalty area. Jeronimo buried his shot to the far post for a 1-0 lead.

Torres said scoring first provided the team with a huge lift.

“It was very important because it showed we could score on them,” he said. “And, it was right before half, so we had all the momentum and all the energy.”

“Juan Carlos tonight was special,” said Heil.

San Marcos coach Paul McLean agreed.

“Boy, JC was real active and sharp tonight. We knew about it and still we didn’t do a great job of stopping him.”

San Marcos wasn’t without its chances in the first half. The Royals created several set-piece situations with throw-ins and corner kicks, but they were unable to finish. On one long throw from Connor Hess, a Caden Vom Steeg deflection of a Michael Palmer shot was cleared off the goal-line by Santa Barbara center back Ben Kyle.

“We knew we had to rise to the challenge,” said Heil. “Props to our kids for stepping up and defending against the set pieces as well as we did tonight.”

The Royals had a great chance at tying the score two minutes into the second half. Jared Vom Steeg was given a free-kick opportunity from 19 yards after Santa Barbara was whistled for a hand ball. The Royals midfielder, however, hit it over the cross bar.

“There were opportunities we should have had,” McLean said. (Santa Barbara) played well. They were much more active up front and we weren’t very good today. We weren’t as good as we can be.”

The Dons defused a San Marcos attack and generated a highlight-film counterattack that resulted in the second goal. Freshman Luke Goodman sprung Torres in the middle of the field and the forward drove the ball toward goal before laying it off to Riley Svensson on the left. Svensson fired a shot that was blocked by Tomlinson and Torres pounced on the rebound and put it away for a 2-0 lead in the 61st minute.

“It’s not something you practice,” said Torres. “It’s something you come up with in the moment. It was a good counterattack by the whole team.”

Torres felt the team’s energy from the start was the difference in the game.

“We didn’t have energy the first time. Tonight, we left it all on the field. That’s what made us win this game,” he said.

The Svensson-Torres combination struck again in the 64th minute. Svensson fed Torres at the top of penalty area and he was fouled. On the ensuing free kick from 19 yards, Torres ripped a no-doubter, bending his shot around the wall and into the back of the net for the third goal.

His two goals were his 20th and 21st of the season.

Another key to Santa Barbara’s victory was the defensive job it did on the talented Vom Steeg twins (Jaden and Caden) in the midfield.

Sophomore JJ Wolf did a good job neutralizing Caden Vom Steeg and Goodman marked Jaden Vom Steeg.

“I play club with them and I know they’re pretty quick in the midfield,” Wolf said. “I think the key was staying up against them and not give them freedom on the ball to go forward, because I know that’s where they’re strong. We really took that away and they couldn’t connect with their forwards.

“I thought that was a big difference maker.”

Said Heil: “Our whole goal was to pressure on them. Coming into the game, we knew we had to win. A tie would do it for them.”

McLean felt Santa Barbara's experience in playing in big games made a difference and his Royals weren’t at their best.

“We struggled to play our game, honestly,” he said. “We didn’t move the ball on the floor very well and we didn’t keep the ball on the ground like we normally do. We didn’t get a lot of attack from outside backs like we have.”

There were big performances all around for Santa Barbara.

Heil was especially pleased with Jackson Wright’s play in the back.

“We got a little nervous when Ben Kyle went down in the back,” Heil said. “Jackson Wright stepped up huge in the back all by himself. I think by far this was Jackson Wright’s best game at center back.”

Santa Barbara goalkeeper Connor Lambe preserved the shutout by tipping away a hard shot from Palmer in the 76th minute.

Wolf noted that the victory accomplished two goals for the Dons.

“We wanted to win the championship, obviously, but we wanted our revenge. It meant a lot to us to pull out this win.”