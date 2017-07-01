Santa Barbara’s Plaza de Oro Theatre is Now The Hitchcock, with More Than Movies

Freshly renovated theater offers a full bar in the theme of an English pub, with food, craft beer and wine

The Plaza de Oro Theatre in Santa Barbara has a new name and a whole new look.

The theater is now called The Hitchcock Cinema & Public House, or The Hitchcock for short, and offers a full bar in the theme of an English pub, with food and beverages, including craft beer and wine.

A renovation was recently completed at the theater, at 371 S. Hitchcock Way, with new flooring, wall coverings and lighting.

“We are excited about the theater upgrades and addition of more expansive food and beverage offerings that we hope the community will embrace in a new environment at The Hitchcock,” said David Corwin, president of Metropolitan Theatres Corp.

“We felt it was an appropriate time to rebrand the theater to reflect the street on which it has resided for 40 years.”

Corwin said the theater is also considering additional amenities, such as reserved seating, recliners and greater interior improvements. The former Plaza de Oro will also expand its movie offerings, which historically had showed specialty films to a smaller audience.

“With the name change and bar introduction, MTC will program a variety of films to grow The Hitchcock’s film footprint to incorporate a broader audience base,” according to a Metropolitan Theatres Corp. news release.

Gone is the traditional movie theater fare in favor of appetizers such as spinach artichoke dip, mac ‘n cheese bites, onion rings and French fries. Patrons can also order fish & chips, hamburger sliders, hot dog sliders, pizza and chicken tenders.

There’s also dessert, with chocolate molten cake and freshly baked chocolate chunk cookies on the menu.

The theater also plans to offer five local wines, 11 beers, including draft and craft beer selections, and two ciders as part of its beverage expansion.

The Hitchcock will offer a special “Hitchcock Happy Hour,” from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. weekdays.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.