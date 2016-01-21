Santa Barbara Poet Laureate Sojourner Kincaid Rolle to Honor Langston Hughes at MultiCultural Center

A poetry performance by Santa Barbara’s current Poet Laureate, Sojourner Kincaid Rolle, is coming to the UC Santa Barbara MultiCultural Center Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016, called "Standing on the Place Where Langston’s Ashes Reside: An Evening with Poet Laureate Sojourner Kincaid Rolle" in the MCC Lounge followed by a reception with live jazz.

Sojourner Kincaid Rolle will read from her latest manuscript, Black Street II: The Outsider Poems. Her presentation will include a reflection on the work of Langston Hughes and his influence in her life.

Since 2002, she has been the self-appointed keeper of the flame for Hughes in Santa Barbara. In doing so, she has taught his poems to students of all ages, organized readings of his work and on occasion displayed a collection of his works.

This will be her 14th year honoring the influential poet.

Rolle's poetry books include Black Street and Common Ancestry. She has also written six plays — most spawned from the black experience.

Widely known as a cultural activist, Rolle hosts a monthly poetry event, The Poetry Zone, and for the past 13 years has organized an annual tribute to Langston Hughes.

For more information, visit www.pw.org/content/sojourner_kincaid_rolle.

— Carol Dinh is the publicist and marketing coordinator at the UCSB MultiCultural Center.