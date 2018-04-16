Monday, April 16 , 2018, 4:08 pm | A Few Clouds and Breezy 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Polar Plungers Get to Freezin’ for a Special Olympics Reason

Public safety, criminal justice teams jump into the ocean off Leadbetter Beach in 3rd annual fundraiser for local Special Olympics athletes

Members of the Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association pose for a team photo before taking the Polar Plunge.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 357 > of 12
Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley leads her team into the water as part of Saturday’s Polar Plunge benefit for the Special Olympics Southern California-Santa Barbara Region.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 358 > of 12
Members of the Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association take the Polar Plunge at Leadbetter Beach on Saturday.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 359 > of 12
Special Olympics Santa Barbara athletes and supporters ran into the Pacific Ocean on Saturday afternoon as part of the third annual Polar Plunge fundraiser at Leadbetter Beach.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 360 > of 12
Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley and her team raised $750 with their Polar Plunge.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 361 > of 12

(Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

< 362 > of 12

(Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

< 363 > of 12

(Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

< 364 > of 12

(Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

< 365 > of 12
Polar Plunge emcee Drew Wakefield turns the microphone over to Gina Carbajal, regional director of Special Olympics Santa Barbara.

(Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

< 366 > of 12

(Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

< 367 > of 12

(Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

< 368 > of 12
 
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | April 1, 2017 | 7:50 p.m.

South Coast residents jumped into the Pacific Ocean on Saturday for the third annual Polar Plunge, enduring the chilly water in a benefit for the Special Olympics Southern California-Santa Barbara Region.

Knee-high, waist-high or all the way under the water — the goal of the noontime plunge was to raise $20,000 to support and provide programs for local Special Olympic athletes.

The funds help provide year-round sports training and competitions for more than 600 athletes from the greater Santa Barbara region, said Gina Carbajal, regional director of Special Olympics Santa Barbara.

“The event is important on two levels,” she told Noozhawk. “It provides our athletes the ability to engage with various groups and individuals who support Special Olympics.”

Saturday’s fundraiser got underway at Leadbetter Beach with about 100 donors feasting on a pancake breakfast.

Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara County firefighters supported the cause by running into the sea and providing breakfast for attendees.

“This is a great event, and we love to be part of the community,” said Tyler Gilliam, president of Santa Barbara County Firefighters Local 2046. “We are happy to contribute.”

Participants jogged toward the water with grins and some squealing in glee, which could barely be heard over cheering supporters and the applause of onlookers.

Two divisions of the Law Enforcement Torch Run ​— comprised of all local law enforcement agencies within the county — also participated. The torch run is the largest grassroots Special Olympics fundraising program and assists in hosting the Polar Plunge.

“This is a great opportunity to support Special Olympic athletes,” said sheriff’s Sgt. Daniel Calderon, a member of the Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association.

The association donated $3,000 for Special Olympics athletes, he said.

The deputy sheriffs also raise money through Tip-A-Cop fundraisers, basketball tournaments and various other events.

“We support the Special Olympics all year long,” Calderon said. “We are happy to participate. If we aren’t doing everything we can, we aren’t doing enough.”

District Attorney Joyce Dudley and her team also participated in Saturday’s festivities.

The Special Olympics Southern California helps enrich the lives of people with intellectual disabilities through sports training and competition.

Event sponsors include the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Santa Barbara City Firefighters Association 525, Union Bank and MarBorg Industries.

Click here for more information about the Special Olympics Southern California-Santa Barbara Region. Click here to make an online donation.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 