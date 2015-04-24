Monday, April 30 , 2018, 9:50 am | A Few Clouds 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Video Shows Santa Barbara Officer Knocking Cell Phone from Man’s Hands

Police Department has reviewed video and is investigating the March 7 incident, spokesman says

A Santa Barbara police sergeant is accused of knocking a cell phone out of the hands of a man who was taking video of an arrest last month. The department says it is investigating.
A Santa Barbara police sergeant is accused of knocking a cell phone out of the hands of a man who was taking video of an arrest last month. The department says it is investigating. (Santa Barbara Police Department surveillance photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | April 24, 2015 | 11:30 a.m.

A Santa Barbara police sergeant is accused of knocking a cell phone out of the hands of a man who was recording video in front of the Velvet Jones nightclub on State Street in a March incident that was posted to YouTube earlier this week.

The video was uploaded by a user called “Santa Barbara Man,” and shows multiple Santa Barbara officers who had a suspect handcuffed on the curb in front of the Velvet Jones bar at 423 State St.

Four officers were on the scene at the time, after responding to a March 7 fight call. The call was reported at 10:31 p.m. and reporting parties said at least 10 people were involved in the fight, according to police.

After a few minutes, the video shows Sgt. Eric Beecher arrive and take his phone from his right breast pocket and point it toward the man filming, as if he was filming as well.

The posted video claims “the officer strikes the camera and the man in the head while doing so.”

In the video, Beecher walks over and says, “How’s it going? What’s your name?” before the phone drops to the ground and the camera shows someone picking it up.

“What was that? Are you kidding me? What was that?” the man filming says. Beecher can be heard apologizing, saying it was an accident.

“That was not an accident. You did not walk over here to have an accident and knock the phone out of my hand.”

Beecher walks back to the curb and puts the phone back into his pocket. Facing the man filming, he says, “Have a good night.”

The Police Department became aware of the video when it got calls for comment from the news site Photography is Not a Crime Wednesday night, Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

The site was also the first to identify Beecher.

Police Chief Cam Sanchez and his command staff watched the video Thursday morning and initiated an administrative investigation, Harwood said.

He wasn’t sure if anyone had filed a complaint, as the man posting the video said he planned to do, but Sanchez can start an internal investigation without one, Harwood said.

Officers get constitutional law training at the police academy, he said.

“It’s understood that people are free to record whatever they want if they’re in a location where they can lawfully be and the manner in which they’re doing it is lawful.”

If the internal investigation reveals that Beecher violated a department policy, it could be addressed with more training if it’s a training issue, or discipline, Harwood said.

In general, disciplinary actions can range from a reprimand all the way to possible termination, and it depends on the severity of the case and the history of the employee.

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 