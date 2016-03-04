Santa Barbara Police Activities League to Hold 13th Annual Putting Kids First Gala

The Santa Barbara Police Activities League’s 13th Annual Putting Kids First Gala will take place Friday, April 29, 2016, at 5:30 p.m. at the Fess Parker Doubletree Resort.

The event benefits PAL’s Twelve35 Teen Center, which provides teen center enrichment programs, teen leadership development training, summer camp scholarships and positive mentoring from law enforcement officers.

Honoree Sue Bennett will receive the Santa Barbara Police Activities League Founders Award for her continued support of PAL programs and the Santa Barbara community.

The evening will include a hosted bar and hors d’oeuvres, silent auction, dinner, live auction and dessert dash.

To attend Putting Kids First, make a donation or volunteer, contact executive director Michelle Hillman Meyering at [email protected].

To learn more about PAL programs, contact Judith Lugo at [email protected], call 805962.5560 or visit www.sbpal.org.

— Sergeant Riley L. Harwood is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.