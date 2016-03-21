Santa Barbara Police Activities League Welcomes New Executive Director Michelle Meyering

The board of directors of the Santa Barbara Police Activities League is proud to announce the appointment of Michelle Meyering to the position of executive director.

Meyering has been with the SBPAL for just over two years and most recently served as the development director.

The SBPAL strives to build positive mentoring relationships between teens, the Police Department and members of the community through educational, athletic, cultural and leadership development programs.

SBPAL is instrumental in reducing juvenile criminal behavior, in interrupting the cycle of poverty and in improving high school graduation rates for under-served and at-risk youth in our community.

SBPAL’s Twelve35 Teen Center is located at 1235 Chapala Street on the corner of Chapala and Victoria.

John Van Donge, board president, said, “Michelle is a perfect fit for our organization at this time. She has worked in various capacities and brings experience from the nonprofit world, through her previous work with the Boy Scouts of America.”

Van Donge further stated how grateful he and the board of PAL have been of the commitment of the City of Santa Barbara and recently retired Police Chief Cam Sanchez.

“Chief Sanchez went to great lengths for the youth of this community,” he said. “We know the appointment of Michelle to this position will continue our endeavors to make Santa Barbara a great place for all youth in Santa Barbara.”

— Sgt. Riley L. Harwood is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.