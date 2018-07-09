Monday, July 9 , 2018, 3:55 pm | Mostly Cloudy 85º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Seek Applicants for Civilian Restorative Court Liaison Position

By Anthony Wagner for the Santa Barbara Police Department | July 9, 2018 | 3:30 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Police Department is recruiting qualified applicants for an hourly civilian restorative court liaison.

This is a 20-hour-a-week position that works to help reduce homeless-related first responder calls and helps address the reasons people are homeless within the city of Santa Barbara so a solution can be carried out. The restorative court liaison is the hub of information and provides the structure from taking on new clients to providing statistical outcomes.

The Restorative Police Team takes a client-centered approach to restoring lives of vulnerable and problematic homeless, mentally ill and substance abusing individuals within the city of Santa Barbara. They strive to reduce police calls for service and add a greater sense of peace and safety in the community. They do this by offering assistance (through partnering agencies), reunification with family and services, and by providing legal assistance through Restorative Court.

The right candidate should be able to achieve the following:

» Know the landscape of the homeless community by field contacts and using local resources (shelters/programs)
» Understand mental illness and substance abuse issues
» Identify all local resources for clients and foster relationships with them
» Actively research and understand "out of county" resources
» Track client case management needs and progress
» Communicate with the jail, probation and courts in a timely manner
» Attend community and police department meetings
» Provide one-on-one case management in the field
» Provide all relevant client information to the court team weekly
» Support the needs of the Restorative Police Team
» The ability to work independently
» Excellent organization skills for electronically filing information (programs include Word, OneDrive, Excel)

The candidate must possess excellent communication skills both verbally and written and have the ability to maintain a high level of confidentiality. Two or more years of increasingly responsible experience and/or education in the social services field, including drug and alcohol addiction is highly desirable.

Submit a city application to the City of Santa Barbara, Human Services Division, 735 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101, or apply online by clicking here.

The successful candidate is required to pass a comprehensive background investigation before appointment. The recruitment is open until filled. The city is an equal opportunity employer.

— Anthony Wagner is a public engagement manager for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

 

