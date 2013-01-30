Santa Barbara Police Arrest 2 on Felony Drug Charges

Two South Coast men are facing a variety of felony drug charges involving the sales of heroin and methamphetamine following investigations by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Randall John Leong, 28, was arrested on Jan. 22 on felony charges of possession of heroin for sale, heroin sales, transportation of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, and transportation of methamphetamine, said Sgt. Riley Harwood. He also was charged with possession of narcotics paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

Leong’s arrest came after narcotics detectives received a tip that he was selling heroin in both the city of Santa Barbara and unincorporated areas, and set up a surveillance operation, Harwood said.

“They followed Leong back and forth between Santa Barbara and Ventura, and observed him make contacts with individuals consistent with the sale of narcotics,” Harwood said.

A traffic stop was made on the 400 block of Old Coast Highway, and Leong was found to be in possession of 102 bindles of black tar heroin, Harwood said.

He also allegedly had a small amount of methamphetamine and a meth pipe, Harwood said.

Leong was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $30,000.

A separate, two-month-long investigation led to the arrest Saturday of Jorge Madrigal Contreras, 40, for allegedly distributing methamphetamine to local drug dealers, Harwood said.

The previous day, detectives served a search warrant for Contreras’s residence in the 4800 block of San Simeon Drive.

Investigators staked out the home and stopped Contreras when he attempted to drive away, Harwood said.

“The detectives executed the search warrant and found Contreras to have two bindles of methamphetamine and a meth pipe in his pants pocket,” Harwood said. “Inside of his residence, they found an additional 2.4 pounds of methamphetamine, $19,153.00 in cash, and scales, and other items used for preparing methamphetamine for sale.”

The drugs were valued at $25,000.

Contreras was booked into County Jail on suspicion of felony possession of methamphetamine for sale and transportation of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor of possession of narcotics paraphernalia, Harwood said.

His bail was set at $100,000.

