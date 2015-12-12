Monday, April 9 , 2018, 4:11 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Arrest 4 Bakersfield Men in Lower State Street Melee

Altercation — allegedly over a woman — started inside a bar in 500 block before spilling out to street and into next block

Emergency personnel tend to an injured man early Saturday after a large fight broke out on State Street in Santa Barbara. Four Bakersfield men were arrested in the incident.
Emergency personnel tend to an injured man early Saturday after a large fight broke out on State Street in Santa Barbara. Four Bakersfield men were arrested in the incident. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | December 12, 2015 | 10:38 a.m.

Four Bakersfield men were arrested early Saturday after Santa Barbara police broke up a large fight on Lower State Street.

The incident — involving a group of men from Bakersfield and another from Oxnard — began shortly before 1 a.m. at a bar in the 500 block of State Street, Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

He said the altercation, which apparently started over a woman, eventually spilled out into the street.

As more than a dozen officers were responding, they got word that the fight was escalating and was moving into the 600 block of State Street, Harwood said.

Several people suffered significant injuries, he added, including one man who was slashed with a knife above his left eye, an injury that required numerous stitches.

Other people were knocked unconscious, and several were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon in the incident were Ricardo Gomez, 23, Christopher Gomez, 20, and Isac Vera, 24, all of the Bakersfield area, Harwood said.

He said Ricardo Gomez is suspected of being the man who slashed the victim over the eye.

Christopher Gomez and Vera are suspected of using their hands and feet to assault people, including kicking people in the head, Harwood said.

Daylen Shannon, 24, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of battery.

Video of the initial fight was obtained from the bar, and showed another victim being knocked unconscious, Harwood said, adding that investigators were still trying to locate that individual.

The investigation into the incident was continuing, and Harwood said it’s possible others will face charges.

