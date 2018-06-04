Monday, June 4 , 2018, 1:54 am | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Arrest Alleged Major Drug Supplier

Hernan Lizardo Gutierrez of Ventura faces charges after large quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine are seized

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | October 31, 2013 | 1:08 p.m.

Hernan Lizardo Gutierrez

Santa Barbara Police have arrested a man they say is a major area drug supplier, and seized large quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine and cash at the culmination of a two-week narcotics investigation.

Hernan Lizardo Gutierrez, 32, of Ventura was arrested this week on suspicions of possession of cocaine for sale, transportation of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine for sale, and transportation of methamphetamine, Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

Narcotics detectives began an investigation in mid October into the activities of Gutierrez, believed to be a major source of illegal drugs in Santa Barbara.

Harwood said the investigation resulted in Gutierrez being contacted during a traffic stop on the 200 block of West Haley Street at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, when he was arrested for being in possession of two ounces of cocaine and an ounce of methamphetamine. 

Detectives then served a search warrant at Gutierrez’s residence on the 200 block of North Garden Street in Ventura, where significant quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine and cash were found, along with 9-mm pistol and a kilo press used to package narcotics into rectangular-shaped bricks approximately a kilogram in weight, Harwood said.

In all, detectives seized approximately 3 pounds of cocaine, 1.3 pounds of methamphetamine, and more $90,000 in cash. 

Harwood said the value of the drugs is in excess of $40,000.

Gutierrez was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $100,000.

