Santa Barbara Police Arrest Suspect in Dargan’s, Test Pilot Commercial Burglaries

At 4:36 a.m. Tuesday, Santa Barbara police officers responded to an alarm call at Dargan's Irish Pub at 18 E. Ortega Street.

Brian Christopher Schotz, 43, was detained by officers while attempting to leave the area.

Schotz, who was already on probation for a prior burglary, matched the description of the suspect depicted in security video from a different burglary earlier this morning.

Schotz was found to be in possession of a large amount of cash, gloves, and methamphetamine.

In the shrubbery nearby was a cash register from Dargan's and a crowbar resembling the one depicted in the video from the other burglary.

Subsequently, officers pieced together a string of related burglaries that began in the Funk Zone with Oreana Winery at 205 Anacapa St. at 3:27 a.m. and Test Pilot Tiki Bar a block away at 211 Helena Ave. at 3:28 a.m.

Entry was made via the front doors of both businesses and appeared to have been done in a similar way to the entry at Dargan's.

Nothing was taken from Oreana, but surveillance video showed a person resembling Schotz who was wearing gloves and carrying a crowbar.

Schotz was booked at County Jail for the burglaries at Oreana and Dargan's. Additional felony charges are pending.

Two empty cash register drawers are still missing from the burglaries at Test Pilot and Dargan's.

If anyone locates these empty register drawers please contact Detective Thompson at 805.897.2325.