Santa Barbara Police Arrest Northern California Men on Drug Charges

A month-long investigation by detectives from the Santa Barbara Police Department’s Narcotics Unit culminated with the arrests of Jose Manuel Feito-Herrera, age 37, and Jose Luis Gomez, age 50, both of Jackson, California, for sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine for sale, and conspiracy to sell methamphetamine.

This investigation started when detectives developed information that drug suppliers from Northern California were conspiring to sell narcotics in the City of Santa Barbara.

Investigation revealed that Feito-Herrera and Gomez intended to deliver a large quantity of methamphetamine to Santa Barbara on Dec. 8, 2015.

At 9 a.m. on that date SBPD detectives, assisted by detectives from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and Santa Barbara Regional Crime Apprehension Team, located Feito-Herrera and Gomez in their vehicle in a restaurant parking lot on the 500 block of North Milpas Street.

The detectives conducted surveillance of the two and watched them make preparations to sell the drugs from the trunk of their car.

Feito-Herrera and Gomez were arrested and their vehicle was subsequently searched. The trunk was found to contain 10 pounds of methamphetamine valued at $55,000.

Feito-Herrera and Gomez were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on the aforementioned charges with bail amounts of $500,000.00.

Sgt. Riley Harwood is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.