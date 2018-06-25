2 Arrested for Stealing Merchandise from Santa Barbara Solstice Festival Vendors

Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing merchandise overnight from vendors on display at Santa Barbara’s Summer Solstice festival in Alameda Park, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Isaac Brown, 28, a transient, and Kory Brown, 41, of Los Angeles County, were arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of stolen property, said Anthony Wagner, a police spokesman.

Kory also received charges of violating the terms of his parole that stemmed from a prior conviction for assault with a deadly weapon in Los Angeles County, Wagner said.

At about 1 p.m. on Sunday, police officers working the festival received reports from several vendors that their merchandise was stolen overnight, he said.

One of the vendors reportedly saw two suspects wearing the stolen clothing near the concert venue in the park, Wagner added.

The two men were arrested at the festival’s beer garden and several stolen items were recovered, he said.

