Friday, September 7 , 2018, 12:19 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Police Arrest Suspect in Attempted Rape, Kidnapping

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | September 6, 2018 | 10:09 p.m.
Angel Anthony Richard Sanchez Click to view larger
Angel Anthony Richard Sanchez

The Santa Barbara Police Department has arrested a man wanted for the attempted sexual assault and kidnapping of a woman this week.

Plain-clothes officers apprehended Angel Anthony Richard Sanchez, 29, at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, said Anthony Wagner, a police spokesman.

A woman was walking on the 3700 block of State Street at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday when she was approached from behind by a man riding a bicycle, who blocked her path and engaged her in a brief "one-sided conversation," Wagner said.

After leading her to believe he had a weapon, Wagner said, the suspect grabbed the cell phone out of her hand and threw it away. 

The attacker reportedly pushed the Santa Barbara resident to the ground, threatened her with physical harm, and dragged her to a dimly lit corner of a nearby parking lot where he attempted to sexually assault her, Wagner said.

"The attack was interrupted by a Good Samaritan who heard her screams for help and drove his vehicle towards the sound," Wagner said. "Once in the parking lot, the headlights of his vehicle illuminated the scene. The suspect became startled and fled into the night on his bicycle while the rescuer quickly called 911 for help."

Police found the woman "badly shaken," Wagner said, but she was able to describe the attacker.

Officers saw a man matching the suspect's description nearby the reported assault location on Monday night.

Sanchez fled on foot when officers identified themselves.

"The officers quickly caught up with him and, after a protracted struggle, brought him into custody," Wagner said. "During the fight, Sanchez attempted to grab a large concealed knife from his waistband."

Sanchez remained in Santa Barbara County Jail Thursday night. He is awaiting felony arraignment for charges stemming from the assault and subsequent arrest. 

Charges include kidnapping to commit a sexual assault, assault to commit rape, false imprisonment, concealing a weapon on his person and resisting officers, Wagner said.

Police request anyone with information about Sanchez and his activities to contact Detective Douglas Klug by calling at 805.897.2346 or by emailing [email protected]

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 