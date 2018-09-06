Santa Barbara Police Arrest Suspect in Attempted Rape, Kidnapping

The Santa Barbara Police Department has arrested a man wanted for the attempted sexual assault and kidnapping of a woman this week.

Plain-clothes officers apprehended Angel Anthony Richard Sanchez, 29, at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, said Anthony Wagner, a police spokesman.

A woman was walking on the 3700 block of State Street at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday when she was approached from behind by a man riding a bicycle, who blocked her path and engaged her in a brief "one-sided conversation," Wagner said.

After leading her to believe he had a weapon, Wagner said, the suspect grabbed the cell phone out of her hand and threw it away.

The attacker reportedly pushed the Santa Barbara resident to the ground, threatened her with physical harm, and dragged her to a dimly lit corner of a nearby parking lot where he attempted to sexually assault her, Wagner said.

"The attack was interrupted by a Good Samaritan who heard her screams for help and drove his vehicle towards the sound," Wagner said. "Once in the parking lot, the headlights of his vehicle illuminated the scene. The suspect became startled and fled into the night on his bicycle while the rescuer quickly called 911 for help."

Police found the woman "badly shaken," Wagner said, but she was able to describe the attacker.

Officers saw a man matching the suspect's description nearby the reported assault location on Monday night.

Sanchez fled on foot when officers identified themselves.

"The officers quickly caught up with him and, after a protracted struggle, brought him into custody," Wagner said. "During the fight, Sanchez attempted to grab a large concealed knife from his waistband."

Sanchez remained in Santa Barbara County Jail Thursday night. He is awaiting felony arraignment for charges stemming from the assault and subsequent arrest.

Charges include kidnapping to commit a sexual assault, assault to commit rape, false imprisonment, concealing a weapon on his person and resisting officers, Wagner said.

Police request anyone with information about Sanchez and his activities to contact Detective Douglas Klug by calling at 805.897.2346 or by emailing [email protected]



