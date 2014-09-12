Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 6:07 am | Light Rain 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Arrest Suspected Drug Dealer

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | September 12, 2014 | 6:54 a.m.

Juan Nunez
A Goleta man was arrested on drug and weapons charges after detectives served a search warrant at his apartment.

Sgt. Riley Harwood said that in recent weeks, the Santa Barbara Police Department’s narcotics detectives developed information that Juan Nunez, 49, was selling cocaine and methamphetamine in Santa Barbara and Goleta.

He said their investigation culminated with detectives obtaining a search warrant for Nunez’s apartment in the 400 block of Ellwood Beach Drive. It was served Thursday morning with assistance from investigators with the Santa Barbara Regional Narcotic Enforcement Team.

At 6:50 a.m., Nunez was detained as he left his home for work, Harwood said. He was searched and found to be in possession of 11 bindles of methamphetamine and eight bindles of cocaine, according to Harwood.

Detectives also searched his apartment and found more drugs and more than $8,000 in cash believed to be proceeds from drug sales, Harwood said.

Found near the drugs in the residence were two handguns, a 9mm pistol and a .45 caliber pistol, and ammunition, he said. In total, 1.75 ounces of cocaine and 5.4 grams of methamphetamine valued at about $1,800 were seized.

Nunez was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of possession of cocaine for sale, possession of methamphetamine for sale, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a drug offense. His bail was set at $50,000.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

