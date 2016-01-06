Santa Barbara Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Credit Union Robbery Suspect

Jesse Blake Rogers, age 25, of Santa Barbara, is wanted for the Jan. 4 robbery of the Santa Barbara Teachers Federal Credit Union located at 3970 La Colina Road, Suite 12, in Santa Barbara.

This robbery involved the use of a demand note; No weapon was seen.

A $100,000.00 felony arrest warrant has been issued for Rogers for the crime of robbery.

If you see Rogers please call 9-1-1 immediately.

Otherwise, if you have information regarding his whereabouts please contact SBPD Detective Douglas Klug at (805) 897-2346 / [email protected], or call anonymously to (805) 897-2386.

Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.