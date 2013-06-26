Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 10:48 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Police Ask for Public’s Help in Homicide Investigation

Santa Barbara detectives are seeking leads in the Feb. 19 slaying of Kelly Mitchell Hunt, 21, of Ventura

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | June 26, 2013 | 9:01 a.m.

Santa Barbara police are seeking the public’s help in solving the murder of Kelly Mitchell Hunt in February.

Santa Barbara Police Department homicide investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a “person of interest” in the February 2013 slaying of a 21-year-old man on Olive Street.

Kelly Mitchell Hunt of Ventura died from multiple gunshot wounds after being transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Officers responded to the scene at 7:17 p.m. on Feb. 19, after gunshots were reported on the 1000 block of Olive Street.

At the time, officers would not say whether the shooting was gang-related, and Hunt was not known to frequent the Santa Barbara area.

On Wednesday, police released pictures of a bicycle found at the scene of the crime, a Spire AL 18-Speed, aluminum mountain bike with a serial number 8NESD08AV4016. 

“The owner of the bicycle is considered a person of interest in this ongoing investigation,” said Sgt. Riley Harwood, who encouraged anyone who recognizes the bicycle and can help identify the owner to contact Detective Brian Larson at 805.897.2345 or [email protected], or call anonymously to 805.897-2386.

Individuals providing credible information leading to the identification of the bicycle’s owner may be eligible for monetary compensation, Harwood said.

