Santa Barbara Police Ask Public’s Help in Finding Theft Suspects

The subjects depicted in the attached surveillance photographs are responsible for distracting a 65-year old woman and stealing her wallet while she was shopping in a Santa Barbara discount store.
The victim’s stolen credit cards were subsequently used to make over $14,000 worth of purchases at retail stores in Santa Barbara and Goleta.
These suspects have committed similar crimes in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles.
If you recognize any of these people please contact SBPD Detective John Ingram at 805.897.2327 or [email protected], or call anonymously to 805.897.2386.